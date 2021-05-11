Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,660,000 after purchasing an additional 306,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 69,712 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 88,283 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE CHCT opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $52.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 96.61%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.