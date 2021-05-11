Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 162,240 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,119,377,651.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,308,000 shares of company stock worth $530,812,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The company has a market capitalization of $231.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.