Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRIL. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th.

TRIL opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $954.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.27.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,861.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,604 shares of company stock valued at $135,168 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 84.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 213,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

