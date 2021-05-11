JustInvest LLC Takes Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,814 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in BHP Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BBL opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $68.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $2.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

