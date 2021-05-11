BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Graham Luce Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $178,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,393.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Graham Luce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60.

On Monday, April 19th, Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10.

BJ opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. MKM Partners dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.