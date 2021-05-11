Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 166,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $162.87 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $166.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

