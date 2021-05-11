AE Wealth Management LLC Has $562,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in STERIS by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $2,454,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

NYSE STE opened at $207.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $144.11 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.35.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

