Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 36,476.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of ED stock opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average is $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

