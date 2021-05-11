AE Wealth Management LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

