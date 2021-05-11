AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 1,509.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $11,467,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $4,013,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,220,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMBM shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.