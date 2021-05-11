AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $589,000 in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 426.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,271 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,164,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONTO. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.42 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,023 shares of company stock valued at $12,209,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

