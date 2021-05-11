Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

