Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $311,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 913 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after buying an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,526,000 after buying an additional 336,287 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,331,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,783,000 after acquiring an additional 333,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $294.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.81 and a 200-day moving average of $351.58. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.13 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,884 shares of company stock worth $79,360,605 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

