Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calyxt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT opened at $3.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. On average, analysts predict that Calyxt will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Calyxt in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Calyxt in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Calyxt by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

