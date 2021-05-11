Morgan Stanley Increases Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $274.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $274.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.45.

NYSE:CMI opened at $270.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $143.32 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

