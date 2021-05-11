Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $135.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $124.88 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $127.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,548 shares of company stock valued at $17,935,693 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 53,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

