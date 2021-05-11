JustInvest LLC Has $226,000 Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHI. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 637,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 45,198 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of PLDT by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 340,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PLDT by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 26,723 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PLDT by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PLDT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.34. PLDT Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $989.76 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. On average, analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.5882 dividend. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.68%.

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

