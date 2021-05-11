JustInvest LLC Acquires 78 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $196.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.23. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,202.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

