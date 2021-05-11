US Bancorp DE Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,387 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 44.6% during the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 488,094 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,657,000 after purchasing an additional 150,597 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,212,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $73,963,000 after purchasing an additional 439,186 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 195.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.43 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.37.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

