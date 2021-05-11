US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Swedbank bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,373,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,737,000 after buying an additional 830,255 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Henry Schein by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after buying an additional 571,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after buying an additional 522,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,998. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $67.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

