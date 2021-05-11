US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Black Knight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.95.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

