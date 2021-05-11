Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,571 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.87. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

