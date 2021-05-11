Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $385,000 Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,439,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,519 shares of company stock worth $14,678,966. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

AVLR stock opened at $122.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.81 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.81. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.53 and a 12 month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

