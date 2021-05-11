Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Textron by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXT opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

