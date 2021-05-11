Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $408,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,903 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 29,963 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

