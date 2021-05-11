Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $464,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.18.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $231.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 254.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.52 and a 1 year high of $237.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

