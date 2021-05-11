Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,171 shares of company stock worth $10,778,706. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 130.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

