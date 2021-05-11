Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,877,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI stock opened at $140.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.13. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.21 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,226 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,605 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.45.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

