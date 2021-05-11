Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at B. Riley

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGLS. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

TGLS stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $764.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.