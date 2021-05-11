Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ADM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.38.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

NYSE:ADM opened at $67.63 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,347,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,493 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,021,000 after acquiring an additional 564,815 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.