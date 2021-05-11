SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Raised to $42.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SIBN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $30.69 on Monday. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $612,055.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,683.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $71,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

