Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $23.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. Tronox has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,041.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,852. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,398,000 after buying an additional 1,668,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $17,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $15,968,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $13,507,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter worth about $15,180,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

