Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WHD. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cactus from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. Cactus has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $39.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In related news, major shareholder Cadent Energy Partners Ii Lp sold 4,111,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $125,598,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,236,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,416,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,621,399 shares of company stock worth $232,882,339. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 31,606 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,259,000 after acquiring an additional 463,951 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth $12,607,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.