Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $146.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

NYSE AMG opened at $174.17 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $176.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 75.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,491,000 after purchasing an additional 42,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,790,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.