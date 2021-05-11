WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $99.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.12.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.30.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.