DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.61 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

