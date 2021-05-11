Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. Insiders have sold a total of 880,178 shares of company stock worth $48,541,596 over the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

TOL opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

