Comerica Bank Sells 37,691 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,691 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 123,023 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after acquiring an additional 106,159 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after acquiring an additional 161,800 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 541,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,527,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

NYSE ARGO opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. Research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.78%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

