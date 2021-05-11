Private Advisor Group LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,031,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,772,000 after buying an additional 203,155 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 562,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSUR shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

OSUR stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $700.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 0.04. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

