Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Sealed Air worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.