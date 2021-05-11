Comerica Bank Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $85,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kohl’s by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 198,476 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kohl’s by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 419,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.