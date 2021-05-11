Brokerages Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTB. Citigroup upped their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $39.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.98. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.70%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.