Analysts Expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.50 and the lowest is $0.47. Arconic posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 456%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $6.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of ARNC opened at $35.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. Arconic has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Donald Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,280.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

