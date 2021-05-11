Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Verso worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SCW Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Verso by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Verso by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,676,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 474,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Verso by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 231,005 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Verso Co. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $17.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a market cap of $497.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Verso’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

VRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their target price on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

