14,061 Shares in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Verso by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Verso by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Verso by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Verso by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Verso by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Verso Co. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a market cap of $497.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Verso Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Verso’s payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

