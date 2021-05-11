Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STAY. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth $247,242,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth $31,385,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after buying an additional 2,004,639 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after buying an additional 1,044,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth $12,914,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.02 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on STAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

