Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $182,000.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,646,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,903 shares of company stock worth $11,201,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $109.25 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.96 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average is $128.43.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.