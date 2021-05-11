Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,488.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.

Shares of ES stock opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.58. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

