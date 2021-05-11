Daqo New Energy (DQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.10 million. On average, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DQ opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

