Morgan Stanley Boosts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $315.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBNY. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $252.89 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

